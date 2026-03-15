MPIW absorbs fuel price hikes, assures stable water service in Iloilo

METRO Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) assured consumers and stakeholders that its operations and water service remain stable despite recent nationwide fuel price increases.

Angelo David Berba, chief operating officer of MPIW, said during the Kapehan sa Media that operations will continue normally even as fuel costs rise.

“Our operations will continue as they are, and we will endeavor to improve. Kahit na at a loss kami mag-ooperate dahil sa fuel increase, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang aming serbisyo. Walang impending na tariff increase. In fact, our service will continue to improve with all the projects that we are implementing,” Berba said.

Berba said the company has not filed any application for a rate adjustment and intends to shield consumers from the impact of the fuel price increase.

“We are absorbing this challenge internally so that our consumers do not have to. And we are doing it while continuing to build,” Berba said.

The MPIW currently serves Iloilo City and seven nearby municipalities. The company said field teams operate seven days a week, with emergency response available 24 hours a day to address service concerns.

Office operations remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while technical teams continue monitoring water distribution.

Despite the increase in operating costs, the MPIW said its capital investment programs will continue as scheduled, including the delivery of a modular water treatment facility.

The company said five newly awarded projects are being implemented to strengthen water supply and service reliability in Iloilo City.

The MPIW officials said preparations for the summer season are in place, with resource allocation and operational protocols established to ensure continuous water delivery.

A major component of infrastructure development is the HS Jaro project, projected for completion between September and October this year. Once finished, the project is expected to recover at least 10 million liters per day (MLD) of additional water supply.

“Our projects are meant to improve water supply and service. The HS Jaro project alone will recover at least 10MLD once it is done. That is significant, and we are moving as fast as we can to get there,” Berba said.

The company said it received assistance from the Iloilo City Government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Berba said the Cebu City Government and the DPWH allowed round-the-clock construction activities to speed up project completion.

“We are very thankful to the City Government and to DPWH. They understood the urgency, they responded, and because of their support, work on our projects is now running 24 hours. That kind of partnership is what moves things forward for our customers,” Berba said.

Cooperation between the utility and government agencies is expected to fast-track infrastructure improvements.

The MPIW is also preparing for possible dry conditions linked to the projected El Niño next year.

The MPIW officials said modular facilities are designed to boost water treatment capacity and help maintain water supply during periods of limited raw water availability.

The company said these projects are part of a broader strategy to strengthen water infrastructure and improve service reliability.

The MPIW said its priority remains the continuous delivery of water services while expanding infrastructure to support long-term supply stability. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)