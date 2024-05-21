MPIW apologizes for service interruptions, vows to address shortage

METRO Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) has apologized to Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas and customers for the water service interruptions that have been ongoing since April 2024, citing the effects of El Niño.

"We take responsibility for our shortcomings. But what is more important for us is to continue working and finding new solutions so that we can fast-track supply recovery," Angelo David Berba, MPIW chief operating officer, said on Monday, May 20, 2024, in a statement.

The apology came after MPIW experienced a severe water supply shortage due to critically low raw water volume from its bulk water suppliers.

Water levels have fallen to levels not seen since Typhoon Frank in 2008. This resulted in prolonged service interruptions across several communities, significantly impacting the company's ability to provide regular water service.

"The El Niño posed multiple challenges. Yet we worked tirelessly to overcome the constraints and sustain water delivery by deploying water tankers to critical areas, implementing water network management for equitable distribution, adding water supply sources, and collaborating with local government units," Berba said.

MPIW outlined a multi-pronged approach to address the water shortage:

* Short-Term (10 MLD Recovery): Pipe rehabilitation projects, utilizing Sahara Mobile Leak Detection technology, and Tyfo-Fibre Wrap Technology are expected to recover 10 million liters per day (MLD) of lost water.

* Medium-Term (60.5 MLD Desalination Plant): Pre-development works for a 60.5 MLD desalination plant began in January 2024.

* Long-Term: Securing additional sustainable water sources within the Visayas region.

Current situation as of 12:30 p.m. of May 21, 2024:

* Dam Water Level: 93.62 meters (approaching critical level)

* Total Bulk Water Supply: 56.200 MLD (below critical level)

* Bulk Water Supply has decreased from 57.142 MLD on May 2nd.

With El Niño persisting, the MPIW urged residents to use water responsibly and conscientiously. (Leo Solinap)