MPIW welcomes Angelo David Berba as new COO

METRO Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) has appointed Angelo David Berba as its new chief operating officer (COO) effective April 1, 2024.

Berba will take over Engr. Robert Cabiles, who played a key role in expanding MPIW's service area.

Berba will be responsible for project execution, operational and growth plans, and optimizing and digitizing MPIW's water service delivery.

His extensive experience in the water industry gained through previous positions at Manila Water Company, Aboitiz Equity Ventures/Aboitiz Infra Capital Inc., and Metro Pacific Dumaguete Water, will be valuable for MPIW.

“I’m delighted to be joining MPIW at such an important point in the company’s evolution as the water infrastructure development transition gathers pace," Berba said.

Berba is enthusiastic about the team's progress in developing an operational platform for enhanced customer service, job opportunities, and community benefits.

"We are entering a new growth phase and I look forward to continuing the great work that Rob (Cabiles) and the MPIW team have done so far to build an operational platform that can deliver improved service for our customers, create inspiring career opportunities for Ilonggo’s, and generate improved community benefits," Berba said.

Berba's appointment reinforces MPIW's commitment to providing sustainable and efficient water services to Iloilo residents.

MPIW is a joint venture between Metro Pacific Water (MPW) and Metro Iloilo Water District (MIWD). It is the largest water supply company in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)