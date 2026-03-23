Multi-agency task force vs money laundering, terrorism financing activated in Iloilo City





LAW enforcement and intelligence agencies in Western Visayas launched a campaign against financial crimes with the activation of a multi-agency task force at Madia-as Hall, Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City, March 23, 2026.

The Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Task Force aims to intensify coordination, intelligence sharing, and operations against money laundering.

Authorities said the initiative, carried out under Department Memorandum Circular (DMC) 30 issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ), seeks to tighten inter-agency collaboration. Officials said a unified approach is essential to counter complex threats linked to illicit financial activities.

The task force is composed of representatives from the DOJ – Office of the Regional Prosecutor 6, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica 6), Police Regional Office (PRO 6), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI 6), 3rd Infantry Division (3ID), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (Pdea 6), Bureau of Customs (BOC 6), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC 6).

During the launch, agency heads reaffirmed their commitment to a National Government strategy. They highlighted that “money laundering and terrorism financing not only undermine economic stability but also pose serious risks to national security.”

They said stronger coordination will allow faster intelligence exchange and more effective prosecution of offenders.

The newly activated body expects to prioritize intelligence-driven operations, financial investigations, and the filing of cases against individuals involved in illegal financial activities. It will also intensify monitoring of suspicious transactions and strengthen enforcement of existing regulatory measures.

Authorities said the initiative aligns regional efforts with national and international standards to ensure Western Visayas remains vigilant against threats exploiting the financial system.

The activation marks a significant step in reinforcing regional security frameworks. Agencies will work collectively to disrupt financial networks linked to criminal activities while safeguarding the integrity of the financial system. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)