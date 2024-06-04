Nearly 800 local officials join Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

NEARLY 800 elected local officials from Iloilo province, Iloilo City, and the island province of Guimaras were sworn in as new members of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

The mass oath taking was held at Grand Xing Imperial Hotel in Iloilo City on June 2, 2024.

It was seen as a "total alignment" by the administration, with Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. of Iloilo, the party's Western Visayas chairman, citing the alignment "because we want to do our share in development."

"We want to share in making a stronger Philippines so that we can help the President and the rest of the country face the threats that we are facing now," Defensor said.

He highlighted the administration’s programs addressing food security, climate change, and the problem in the West Philippine Sea.

From Iloilo province, 18 incumbent mayors took their oaths, including: Mayors Ian Keneth Alfeche of Alimodian, Suzette Mamon of Badiangan, Peter Paul T. Gonzales of Banate, Elvira Alarcon of Batad, Mark Palabrica of Bingawan, Elizalde Pueyo of Cabatuan, Francisco Calvo of Calinog, Mary Lynn Mosqueda of Estancia, Paulino Parian of Janiuay, Reynor Gonzales of Lambunao, Vicente Jaen II of Leganes, Francis Amboy of Maasin, Lydia Grabato of Mina, Liecel Seville of New Lucena, Rafael Enrique Lazaro of Pototan, Dennis Superficial of Santa Barbara, Darwin Bajada of San Dionisio, and Ma. Jofel Soldevilla of Zarraga.

Sixteen municipal vice mayors from Alimodian, Badiangan, Banate, Bingawan, Cabatuan, Dingle, Janiuay, Lambunao, Maasin, Mina, New Lucena, Pototan, San Dionisio, San Miguel, Santa Barbara, and Zarraga also joined the PFP.

Three members of the Iloilo Provincial Board -- June Mondejar, Rolito Cajilig, and Matt Palabrica -- were also sworn in.

From Iloilo City, those who took their oath were Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon and City Councilors Alan Zaldivar, Frances Grace Parcon, Ely Estante Jr., Romel Duron, Johnny Young, Jose Maria Miguel Treñas, and Ma. Irene Ong.

In Guimaras, Guimaras Governor JC Rahman Nava, three incumbent mayors, Paul Vincent Dela Cruz of Nueva Valencia, Anabbelle Samaniego of Sibunag, and Samuel Gumarin of Buenavista were sworn in.

Vice Mayors Cyril Beltran of Buenavista and Reynaldo Segovia of Sibunag, along with Provincial Board members, John Eduard Gando, Reymond Gavileño, and Luben Vilches, also joined the PFP.

More than 400 barangay captains from Iloilo City and the Iloilo Province also joined the PFP, with Defensor administering their oaths.

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., the national president of the PFP, praised the significance of nearly a thousand elected officials from Iloilo and Guimaras joining the PFP.

"The ultimate goal of the party is to have a federal form of government not later than 2034. Remember that is beyond the terms of our President, our national chairman His Excellency Ferdinand ‘Bongbong” Marcos Jr.," Tamayo said.

Secretary Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr., special assistant to the president and executive vice president of the PFP, emphasized the importance of unity and commitment to the President’s goals for national development.

"The Filipino people still thirst for unity and genuine leadership," Lagdameo said.

His objective to establish a strong political presence reshapes the political landscape and advocate for effective governance.

“Our goal of becoming a political powerhouse is a prerequisite for our great start of reshaping the political landscape to successfully push for transformative governance that will actually benefit our people and make the Philippines prosperous and future-ready," Lagdameo said.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas and Uswag Ilonggo party-list Representative James Ang did not take the PFP oath. Treñas is the guest of the two governors. (Leo Solinap)