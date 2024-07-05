Negros Occidental cop honored for bravery after buy-bust operation injury

STAFF Sergeant Iric Montoyo of the Kabankalan Component City Police Station was awarded the Philippine National Police (PNP) Wounded Personnel Medal (Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting) for his bravery during a buy-bust operation on July 4, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Director Police Colonel (Nocppo) Rainerio De Chavez presented the medal to Montoyo at the Holy Mother of Mercy Hospital in Kabankalan City.

Montoyo was wounded during a July 2 operation at 8:20 a.m. targeting suspects known as alias Alvie, 42, a high-value individual (HVI), and alias Joseph, 22, in Barangay Tan-awan, Kabankalan City.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of approximately 20 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) with a street value of P136,000, a caliber .45 pistol, and a .22 caliber revolver.

Montoyo also received financial assistance in recognition of his service.

ˋ"We recognized your sacrifice and bravery towards your duty. Your actions are worthy of praise and emulation," he said.

"This situation cannot stop us from doing our job. Instead, your heroism serves as an inspiration to our colleagues to even intensify our campaign against all forms of illegal activities," Wanky added.

The arrested suspects are currently in police custody and face appropriate charges. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)