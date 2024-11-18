Negros Occidental police arrest suspects, seize drugs and firearms in multiple operations

THE Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) conducted successful operations that led to the arrests of multiple suspects and the seizure of illegal drugs worth P653,200, unlicensed firearms, and ammunition in separate incidents across Kabankalan City, Silay City, and Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on November 16 to 17, 2024.

In Kabankalan City, police executed a search warrant on November 17, at 2:30 p.m. in Barangay Bantayan, leading to the arrest of alias Mark, 28. Authorities recovered a caliber .357 revolver, six live cartridges for the revolver, and one live cartridge for a caliber .38 firearm.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, commended the intensified campaign against loose firearms.

“Despite our achievements, our efforts will be intensified not only on loose firearms but against all illegal activities across the region,” Wanky said.

In Silay City, two anti-illegal drug operations conducted on November 16, led to the arrests of two suspects and the confiscation of suspected shabu worth P142,400.

The first operation in Barangay 3 at 4 p.m. targeted a high-value individual (HVI), alias Ann, 42, yielding nine sachets of suspected shabu weighing 13 grams.

In the second operation in Barangay E. Lopez at 7:17 p.m., alias Padoy, 41, was arrested with eight grams of suspected shabu, a caliber .22 pistol, a magazine, and ten live cartridges.

Both suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165 and Republic Act 10591.

In Bacolod City, police operatives apprehended a HVI, alias Sandy, 26, in Barangay 2 during a dawn operation on November 16. Seized from the suspect were approximately 75 grams of suspected shabu valued at P510,000.

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), Drug Enforcement Unit, Bacolod City Maritime Police Station, and Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) successfully conducted an operation.

Wanky emphasized the importance of community involvement.

“We really appreciate the continuous and strong support given to us by the community and by different stakeholders. Their vigilance and alertness in their respective locality greatly helped us,” Wanky said.

The suspects from all operations are under police custody and awaiting formal charges. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)