New 303rd Brigade Commander ordered to eliminate remaining NPA threat

MAJOR General Marion R. Sison, commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, has tasked the new 303rd Infantry (Brown Eagle) Brigade commander, Brigadier General Ted Dumosmog, with a clear mission: dismantle the remnants of the communist New People's Army (NPA) in Negros Occidental.

In a Change of Command Ceremony held Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at Camp Major Nelson L. Gerona in Murcia, Dumosmog officially took command, succeeding Brigadier General Orlando Edralin, who is retiring on November 8 after more than 37 years in the Armed Forces.

Sison, who presided over the event, emphasized the importance of continuing the fight.

“The first order of the day for you is to find, fix, and finish the remnants of the KR-NCBS. Nothing more, nothing less,” Sison told Dumosmog.

Sison praised Edralin’s tenure, highlighting the 303rd Brigade’s completion of 10 major engagements, solidifying its reputation as the "Fightingest Brigade" of the Philippine Army.

“This was no easy feat, and I would like to commend our outgoing Commander, Brigadier General Orlando Edralin, for his remarkable achievements,” Sison said, while challenging Dumosmog to maintain the Brigade's momentum.

He also called on all personnel to support the new commander and warned against complacency, urging continued vigilance. “We are almost there and we are 95 percent victorious; only five percent left. Let us finish them!” he emphasized.

In his assumption speech, Dumosmog acknowledged the responsibility ahead and expressed his confidence in the Brigade's officers and non-commissioned officers (NCOs).

“I was filled with excitement and enthusiasm for being entrusted with this goal,” he stated, emphasizing the Brigade's role in maintaining peace on Negros Island, which has been declared Stable Internal Peace and Security. He added, “Let us trust in the Lord, believe in ourselves, and dedicate our devotion to duty.”

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy “Sambisig” Class of 1991, Dumosmog is familiar with the 3ID, having served as a platoon leader with the 47th Infantry Battalion early in his career. Before his new post, he served as Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retiree Affairs at the 4th Infantry Division. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)