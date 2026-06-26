New building at Iloilo City school to provide better learning environment

STUDENTS of Iloilo City National High School (ICNHS) now have access to a more conducive and comfortable learning environment following the blessing and inauguration of a new four-story school building with 12 classrooms.

The project forms part of the Iloilo City Government’s continuing efforts to strengthen support for the education sector by providing students with improved and adequate learning facilities.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the new building is an investment in the future of the city’s learners.

“I still remember how many of us spent our school days sharing classrooms, borrowing resources, and making the most of what we had. That's why every new facility we build matters. It means students can learn in a safer, more comfortable, and more inspiring environment. For me, classrooms play a significant role in the learning journey of our children,” the mayor said.

She added that the new facility will help address classroom shifting and provide more students with the opportunity to study in a better and more inspiring environment.

“To our students, I want you to know that this building was built for you. Use it well. Take care of it. Fill these classrooms with curiosity, creativity, hard work, and kindness. Someday, when you look back, I hope you will remember that your journey toward your dreams was strengthened by the opportunities that began here,” Treñas said.

The mayor also acknowledged the contributions of the school administration, teachers, staff, parents, and other stakeholders who helped make the project possible.

The Iloilo City Government continues to prioritize education as one of the key foundations for building a stronger, more competitive, and more progressive Iloilo City for future generations. (PR)