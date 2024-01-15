New center to boost Iloilo City’s nutrition program

THE Iloilo City Government is looking forward to a reinforced battle against malnutrition with the newly constructed nutrition center.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said he is excited for the operationalization of the four-story Iloilo City Nutrition Center, a big boost to the city’s goal to improve the nutritional status of young Ilonggo kids especially those coming from indigent families.

“Nutrition is very important for our children so we must focus on giving them the right nutrition so they will grow up healthy and perform well in school,” the city mayor said.

The construction of Iloilo City Nutrition Center located in General Luna Street, City Proper is funded by the City Government which costs approximately P54 million.

The features include a nutrition office or clinic of the City Health Office (CHO), nutrition-production area, and function halls.

"This is the kind of project we want to accomplish using our collected taxes. We are giving back to the people through improved services," said Treñas.

According to CHO head Dr. Annabelle Tang, the City Government targets to open the center by the second or third quarter of this year once the required equipment, training of personnel, and necessary permits to operate are done.

Tang said the city is collaborating with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Western Visayas, and Florete Group of Companies and Bombo Radyo Philippines for the production of enhanced nutribun (e-nutribun) and other nutritious complementary feeding mix.

Initially, DOST has committed to provide technical assistance especially in the formulation of the ingredients for the nutritious food mix and provision of some of the equipment, while the Florete Group will help in terms of nutrition promotion as well as equipment provision.

“We are thankful to DOST-6 regional director Rowen Gelonga and Florete Group of Companies chairman Dr. Rogelio Florete Sr. for extending their help and for being one with us in this fight against malnutrition in our city,” Treñas added.

The city is set to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with the said partners for the operationalization of the center.

Meanwhile, according to Tang, CHO is implementing a holistic approach to further address malnutrition among city children.

The focus will not only be on target children but also on pregnant women who need more nutrition for the babies while in their womb.

Tang said the city will also continue to provide them with nutribuns and more nutritious feeding mix once the nutrition center starts its production. (PR)