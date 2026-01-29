New learning hub rises in La Paz

THE Delfin J. Jaranilla Learning Center is set for inauguration on February 3, 2026.

This facility will soon house the district library, the Office of the Association of Barangay Captains–La Paz, and a youth center.

This is Rise in Action in motion, strengthening access to education, leadership, and youth development in the community.

The learning center is named in honor of Justice Delfin J. Jaranilla, who was born in La Paz.

Jaranilla graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., with a Civil Law degree. He initially practiced law in Iloilo City, beginning his career as a law clerk at the Court of First Instance in Iloilo, before rising to various positions in government.

Jaranilla was caught in the Battle of Bataan, became a prisoner of war, and experienced the Bataan Death March. After serving in the Tokyo Trials, he retired from public office.

He died on June 4, 1980, at the age of 96. (PR)