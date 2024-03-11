New Napolcom 6 director vows to lead by example

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) welcomed lawyer Jerome Asuga, the newly installed regional director of the National Police Commission in Western Visayas (Napolcom 6), on March 11, 2024.

Asuga, the 10th newly installed director of Napolcom 6, served as the guest of honor and speaker during the Icpo’s Monday flag raising and awarding ceremony held at Camp Achilles Plagata, General Luna Street, Iloilo City.

In his speech, Asuga emphasized the importance of servant leadership. He pledged improved communication and collaboration between the police and the public.

"Napolcom will listen more to the police. We want to lead by example because we want you to listen to your people," Asuga said.

"The time is over when the servant makes the program for the master. That's wrong. We are doing a lot of things but not appreciated because we forgot that we are the servant, and they are the master," Asuga said.

He acknowledged that the police may not always receive recognition for their efforts, but he stressed the importance of remembering their duty as public servants.

Asuga outlined his key directives for Icpo:

* Focus on listening to the public.

* Internalize the role of police as a gift to the community.

* Maintain high moral standards.

* Ensure activities produce tangible results that improve lives.

Asuga elevated the perception of police work, calling it "not just a job, but your destiny in life. This is your existence, leaving a mark on the world."

He encouraged officers to wear their uniforms with pride and make a positive impact as public servants.

The ceremony also recognized deserving PNP personnel in the Icpo through an awarding ceremony. (Leo Solinap)