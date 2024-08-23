New police equipment worth P16.9M distributed to enhance public safety in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas distributed P16.9 million worth of equipment and assets to provincial and city police offices in the region on August 22, 2024.

The distribution occurred at Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado in Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, expressed his gratitude to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the allocation of these assets.

“These equipment and assets were from the taxes of our fellow citizens, so let us use these judiciously," Wanky said.

Wanky emphasized the significance of responsibly utilizing taxpayer-funded resources to enhance service delivery.

"These will greatly contribute to enhance our capabilities in delivering better and faster services to the people of Western Visayas,” he added.

The equipment and assets were procured under the Congress Initiated Changes Adjustments (CICA) FY 2023.

The vehicle fleet includes three light transport vehicles, five patrol Jeep 4x2, 31 light motorcycles, 203 tires, 5,000 drug testing kits, two new vans, three heavy motorcycles, two light motorcycles, 22 spy cameras, 16 desktop computers, 13 laptops, WIFI, four-night vision goggles, three solar panels, two DJI Mavic Air PRO3 drones, one DSLR camera, one video camera, and one multimedia projector.

The recipients of the equipment are the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo), Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO), Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), Regional Mobile Force Battalion - Western Visayas, and Regional Forensic Unit - Western Visayas. (SunStar Philippines)