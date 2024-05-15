NGCP reduces 'Yellow Alert' intervals for Visayas grid on May 15

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced a reduction in yellow alert intervals for the Visayas grid at 1:45 p.m. on May 15, 2024.

The yellow alert was initially scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

However, due to the availability of Cebu Energy Development Corporation (CEDC) Unit 1 and Panay Diesel Power Plants 1-3, the alert intervals were reduced.

During the yellow alert, the available capacity in the Visayas grid was 2,968 megawatts (MW), while the peak demand was 2,646 MW.

A yellow alert is issued when the grid's operating margin falls below the minimum requirement to ensure stable power transmission in case of unexpected outages.

The Luzon and Mindanao grids, meanwhile, remained under normal conditions. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)