NGCP schedules power interruptions in Iloilo City on March 1

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced a scheduled power interruption affecting portions of the franchise area of MORE Electric and Power Corporation (More Power) in Iloilo City on March 1, 2026, due to facility maintenance.

In an advisory, NGCP said the interruption is part of its ongoing maintenance activities. More Power said it will conduct clearing operations on several lines during the same period to avoid unscheduled power interruptions in the coming months.

NGCP said power supply will return immediately after the completion of the maintenance works. Technical teams will implement the necessary switching sequence to stabilize the load and normalize distribution once NGCP facilities are fully restored.

“To safely execute the switching sequence required to stabilize the load and normalize power distribution to the affected areas, we will exert all efforts to restore power within an hour after full restoration of NGCP facilities,” the advisory said.

NGCP noted that power may be restored earlier than scheduled if maintenance works are completed ahead of time.

The 12-hour interruption is set from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., affecting portions of La Paz Feeders 1 and 4.

Areas facing the 12-hour outage include the whole of Barangay Concepcion-Montes, Legaspi-Dela Rama, Santo Rosario-Duran, General Hughes-Montes, Monica Bluementritt, Veterans Village, and Zamora Melliza, all in City Proper.

Portions of Barangay Muelle Loney-Montes and Ortiz in City Proper; Barangay Baldoza and Ingore in La Paz; and Barangay Loboc in Lapuz will also be affected.

A separate three-hour interruption is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., covering the whole of La Paz Feeders 2, 3, 5, and 7, as well as portions of La Paz Feeders 1 and 4.

For the three-hour schedule, the whole of Barangay Bo. Obrero, Jalandoni Estate, Lapuz Norte, Libertad, Mansaya, Progress, and Sinikway in Lapuz will be affected.

Portions of Barangay Arsenal-Aduana, Danao, Don Esteban, Ed Ganzon, Maria Clara, Muelle Loney-Montes, Nonoy, Ortiz, and Yulo-Arroyo in City Proper; Barangay Lopez Jaena Sur in La Paz; and Barangay Alalasan, Don Esteban, Lapuz Sur, Loboc, and Punong in Lapuz will also experience the interruption.

Consumers with concerns may contact More Power through its helpline numbers or official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, More Power announced a reduction of P1.06 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in its Feb. electricity rate, bringing the residential rate to P11.60 per kWh from P12.66 per kWh in Jan. The utility said households consuming an average of 200 kWh per month may save about P212.

The utility attributed the decrease to a drop in prices at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where rates declined from P6.46 per kWh to P3.40 per kWh.

More Power said the system loss rate also went down by P0.06 per kWh due to the decrease in the overall cost of power. Fewer outages at generation plants and record-low demand contributed to the lower rates.

The utility noted a slight increase of P0.07 per kWh in transmission charges due to the upward movement in the cost of regulated transmission services provided by the National Government.

The commercial rate for Feb. also dropped to P10.7317 per kWh from P11.7958 per kWh in Jan. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)