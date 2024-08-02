NGCP to conduct power interruption in Iloilo City, Province

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced a power interruption in parts of Iloilo City and Iloilo province from August 3 to 4, 2024.

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iloilo Electric Cooperative (Ileco) 1 will experience an interruption on the 13.2 kilovolt (kV) underbuilt distribution line in Barangay Pal-agon, Sta. Barbara, Iloilo.

On Sunday, August 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ileco 1 will experience an interruption on the 7.62 kV underbuilt distribution line at Sta. Rita, San Joaquin, Iloilo.

The distribution utilities and electric cooperatives, including More Power (Diversion, Megaworld & Molo Substations), Iloilo Provincial Government (IPG), Global Business Power Corporation (GBP) Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGen), and Ileco 1 (Pavia Substation), will determine the areas affected by the power interruption on Sunday, August 4, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The power outage is necessary to facilitate preventive maintenance activities on the 100MVA Transformer No. 1 at NGCP’s Iloilo Substation and other related works, including those at PPC 1 and Banuyao Substations.

NGCP assures the public that they will exert all efforts to restore power as early as possible or as scheduled.

The public is advised to prepare for the power interruption and take necessary precautions.

More Power will also be conducting parallel maintenance works during the same period in Iloilo City on Sunday. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)