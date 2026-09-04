NGCP warns of rotational power outages across Visayas amid supply shortage

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) warned that Manual Load Dropping (MLD), or rotational power outages, may be implemented across several areas in the Visayas on Friday, September 4, 2026, due to limited power generation and the unavailability of imported electricity from the Mindanao grid.

The grid operator said the measure may be necessary to maintain system integrity while available generation remains constrained.

“The implementation of Manual Load Dropping (MLD) is due limited generation and no import power from Mindanao grid,” NGCP said in its advisory.

NGCP added that the scheduled MLD may be called off if system conditions improve, particularly if actual electricity demand falls below projections.

“Schedule may be cancelled if system condition improves, such as if actual demand falls below projections,” NGCP said.

Under the advisory, a possible MLD window from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. covers areas served by electric distribution utilities including Veco, Meco, Cebeco I, Cebeco II, Cebeco III, NEPC, Noceco, Noreco I, Noreco II, Noneco, More Power, Akelco, Anteco, Capelco, Ileco I, Ileco II, Ileco III, Guimelco, BLCI, and Boheco I.

A second possible MLD schedule from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. covers Leyeco II, Soleco, Dorelco, Leyeco III, Leyeco IV, Leyeco V, Esamelco, Bileco, Norsamelco, Samelco I, Salemco II, and Boheco II.

In Western Visayas, the advisory affects power distribution utilities serving Iloilo, Guimaras, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, and Negros Occidental.

NGCP emphasized that the advisory does not guarantee continuous load dropping throughout the indicated periods, as execution will depend on real-time grid conditions.

Manual Load Dropping is a controlled reduction of electricity demand through targeted load shedding, executed to protect grid stability when generation fails to meet demand.

The grid operator also appealed to the public to conserve power during the supply crunch.

“NGCP encourages everyone to exercise prudence in using electricity,” the grid operator said. (Leo Solinap)