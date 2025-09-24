No F2F classes in Iloilo City on September 25 due to ‘Opong’

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas announced around 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels and ordered the shift to Alternative Delivery Mode of learning on Thursday, September 25, due to the expected impact of Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

The order was made upon the recommendation of the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rains in Western Visayas, including Iloilo City.

“The Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center recommends to the City Mayor, Raisa Treñas the suspension of face-to-face classes and shift to Alternative Delivery Mode of Learning at all levels tomorrow, September 25, 2025,” the advisory stated.

Pagasa reported that the Southwest Monsoon, enhanced by Opong, is expected to bring heavy rainfall ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters starting Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon, September 26.

The heaviest downpour is forecast during the noontime and afternoon hours, coinciding with school sessions and student commutes.

“For tomorrow, Iloilo City can expect cloudy skies with heavy rain. Winds will be moderate to strong from the southwest, and coastal waters will be moderate to rough,” the EOC added.

Treñas assured the public that safety remains the priority of the City Government.

“Upon the recommendation of our Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center, tomorrow we will have to suspend face-to-face classes and shift to Alternative Delivery Mode of Learning at all levels, due to Typhoon Opong. Mag-halong kita tanan,” she said.

The City Government also reminded residents to remain vigilant, monitor official advisories, and prepare for possible flash floods, especially in low-lying areas.

Travel during heavy rainfall was discouraged, and the public was advised to stay indoors for safety. (Leo Solinap)