Northern Iloilo fishery rehab, development project inaugurated

THE Northern Iloilo Fishery Rehabilitation and Development Project (NI-FRDP) was inaugurated in Concepcion, Iloilo, on September 24, 2024, to aid fishing communities recovering from Typhoon Yolanda's devastating effects and to modernize the local fishing industry.

Funded by a USD 7.48 million grant from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica), the initiative focused on restoring and upgrading the Concepcion Fish Port, a vital lifeline for local fishermen and their families.

The Iloilo Provincial Government spearheaded the rehabilitation, implementing improvements such as an elevated platform, enhanced drainage systems, expanded parking areas, and energy-efficient lighting. These upgrades are expected to benefit not only the fishermen but also local businesses that rely on the port.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr. emphasized the Visayan Sea's importance in sustaining both the economy and tourism of Iloilo.

“We have a fish port because we have a growing fisheries industry here in Northern Iloilo. We should take care of the Visayan Sea. The sustainability of this fish port depends on the supply of fish, and the supply of fish depends on the help of the Visayan Sea,” Defensor stated.

“There can be no fish port without fish. What can the fish port do without fish?” he added, underscoring the need for effective marine resource management to preserve one of Iloilo’s most vital natural assets.

The upgraded fish port is anticipated to boost the productivity and income of fishing households and local entrepreneurs in Concepcion and nearby areas.

Concepcion Mayor Millard Villanueva praised the fish port as a symbol of hope, highlighting its role in the community's recovery and empowerment.

“This port is not just a structure; it is a lifeline for countless families whose livelihoods depend on its operation. The need to restore and improve it was undeniable, and through the generous grant aid from Koica, we made this vision a reality,” Villanueva said.

The mayor expressed gratitude for the P150 million financial assistance for the fish port project’s first phase, emphasizing its significant impact on the community.

Villanueva also expressed optimism for the next phase, expected to extend the docks and add a tourism component, aligning with the province’s growing tourism industry.

“This is more than just an infrastructure upgrade; it is a beacon of hope signaling the continuous recovery and empowerment of our fishing community,” Villanueva remarked.

Sustainability remains a key focus of the NI-FRDP. The rehabilitated fish port is designed to withstand future natural disasters, ensuring the long-term viability of the fishery sector in Northern Iloilo. The project also incorporates capacity-building programs aimed at promoting sustainable fishing practices and fostering community engagement.

Olivia Pansensoy, president of the Tambaliza Small Fishermen’s Association (Tasfa) Banban Chapter, expressed that the new facility significantly assists fishermen, particularly those with larger vessels, who previously struggled to dock at the old facility. She emphasized how the new port eases congestion and extends business hours, benefiting both consumers and fishermen.

The project also highlighted the strong diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Korea, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations and Koica’s 30th anniversary in the Philippines. Koica Country Director Kim Eunsab reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting Philippine fisheries and agriculture.

“The Korean government, through Koica, decided to rehabilitate and improve the Concepcion Fish Port, which was severely damaged. Koica extended the construction of fish port facilities, which will increase the productivity and income of fish products. In neighboring areas, we are optimistic that the project will enhance the municipality's resilience to climate change,” Kim stated.

Kim emphasized that the project in Concepcion aims to enhance fishing activities, improve access to basic services, increase economic opportunities for fish communities, and develop tourism potential.

Koica’s long-standing partnership with Iloilo has already contributed to several development projects, including rural development initiatives and infrastructure rehabilitation. The NI-FRDP stands as a symbol of international cooperation, offering hope for the future of Ilonggo fishing communities.

The NI-FRDP, aimed at restoring critical infrastructure in Northern Iloilo, was inaugurated by provincial and municipal officials, Koica representatives, and delegates from national government agencies and academic institutions. The project signifies a renewed sense of hope and opportunity, paving the way for a more resilient and prosperous future for Northern Iloilo's fishing communities. (SunStar Philippines)