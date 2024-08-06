NPA commander killed, high-powered firearms seized in Iloilo clash

A CLASH between the government troops and communist rebels in Iloilo resulted in the death of a top Communist New People's Army (NPA) terrorist (CNT) commander and the seizure of high-powered firearms on August 5, 2024.

The firefight that happened in Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, Iloilo, involved 15 NPA fighters and soldiers from the 12th Infantry Battalion based in Calinog and the 82nd Infantry Battalion based in Janinuay.

The troops were responding to reports of armed NPA presence when they encountered 15 members of the Regional Headquarters (RHQ) and weakened Central Front of Komiteng Rehiyon – Panay (CF, KR-P) at around 10:48 a.m.

The encounter lasted for about 15 minutes, after which the rebels retreated.

Government troops recovered the body of Benjamin Cortel, alias Mamang/Amor, identified as the political officer of the Regional Headquarters of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

Cortel is a resident of Barangay Cochero, Molo District, Iloilo City, and a former NPA finance officer of KR-Panay Lenilyn Custorio Jaynos, alias Sandra, was apprehended on September 20, 2022, in Barangay Sibaguan, Roxas City, Capiz.

The troops captured Cortel's body, high-powered guns including an M16 assault rifle; an M14 rifle, an AK-47; an Ultimax 100 light machine gun; an M203 grenade launcher; three rifle grenades, and war materials from the encounter site; magazines, bandoliers, laptops, cellphones, hard disk drives, flash drives, SD cards, memory cards, broadband devices, a solar panel, an NPA flag, subversive documents, and medical paraphernalia.

One soldier sustained a minor injury during the encounter.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army commended the troops for their successful operation.

“We are resolute and relentless in our mission to dismantle the Central Front, the last guerilla front of the communist terrorist group (CTG) in Panay Island. With the steadfast support of the people of Panay, working with us, we are confident that we can achieve this goal. Together, we are on the path to establishing a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) in Panay,” Sison said.

Sison also urged the remaining NPA rebels to surrender and avail themselves of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip).

"Save your life and future while there is still an opportunity. Lay down your arms and return to the fold of the law to avoid the tragic fate that befell your comrade in the Calinog encounter," Sison said.

Meanwhile, the government has intensified efforts to address the root causes of insurgency through programs aimed at improving the lives of former rebels and their communities.

On June 25, 2024, a total of ₱1,283,538 was distributed to 73 former rebels in Iloilo under the E-Clip.

In 2024, the 3ID neutralized 65 NPAs in Western and Central Visayas, with 34 from Negros Island and 31 from Panay. Among them 26 were killed, 37 surrendered, and two were arrested/captured.

The 3ID leadership commended 12IB and 82IB troops and the local community for their collaborative efforts, leading to another NPA member's neutralization and seizure of war materials. (SunStar Philippines)