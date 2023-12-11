NPA member killed in encounter with troops in Lambunao, Iloilo

A COMMUNIST terrorist group (CTG) member was killed in an encounter with 31st Division Reconnaissance Company (31DRC) troops of the Philippine Army in Sitio Tagbakan 1, Barangay Jayubo, Lambunao, Iloilo on December 10, 2023.

On December 9, the 31DRC, under the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade, seized war materials, including an M16 magazine bandolier and a backpack containing personal belongings and subversive documents.

On December 10, they encountered five members of the Central Front, specifically from Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (KR-Panay), who were fleeing in Barangay Jayubo, Lambunao.

A five-minute firefight led to the death of an unidentified CTG member and the seizure of a homemade shotgun

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased communist terrorist member, whose life was dedicated to armed conflict spanning more than five decades.

“I don’t want another life to be wasted because of the false ideologies of the CTG. I don’t want to see families suffering from the loss of their loved ones, especially this Christmas. Hence, I encourage the remaining members of the CNTs to surrender and be with their families, especially during this holiday season. This season is the perfect time to reunite with your loved ones who need you most,” Sison said.

Sison expressed concern for the families who will bear the consequences of the actions of the CNTs.

He acknowledged that bringing the conflict to an end is in everybody’s interest.

Moreover, Sison expressed appreciation for the role played by the armed forces, which recently achieved victory over the CNTs. He emphasized the ongoing appeal for group members to surrender their weapons, abide by the laws, and take advantage of government programs.

“For a couple of times, we have been calling the remnants of the CNTs to lay down their arms and go back to the folds of the law and avail themselves of the government’s programs offered to them. We will always adhere to the tasks mandated to us, that is, to protect the people and secure the communities that were greatly affected by insurgency brought by these lawless CNTs so that everyone will have a chance to live peacefully,” Sison said. (SunStar Philippines)