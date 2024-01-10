NPA officer surrenders in Iloilo, urges others to follow

THE surrender of a top officer from the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to the joint forces of the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion of the Philippine Army and Tubungan Municipal Police Station in Iloilo on January 6, 2024 signifies a positive step toward peace and stability in the region, authorities said.

Carlo Tagong Flora, known by aliases Vic, Victor, Concon, Thor, and Denver, Flora served as the finance and logistic officer of Squad 2, Regional Sentro De Gravidad, Madia-as Platoon of Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay.

Flora cited demoralization, false promises, ill-treatment, and corruption within the CTG as reasons for his surrender. His enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) is currently being processed by the 61IB.

The Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army called on the remaining members of the New People’s Army (NPA) to follow Flora’s lead.

“Your organization is on the brink of downfall. You can still regain your future if you return to the government peacefully as early as possible,” said 3ID Commander Major General Marion Sison.

He said the government’s willingness to assist those who choose peace and return to their families through the E-Clip. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)