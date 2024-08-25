NPA squad leader killed in Antique clash identified

A FIREFIGHT between the 61st Infantry "Hunter" Battalion and Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members resulted in the death of a rebel leader in Sitio Mapa, Barangay Culyat on August 24, 2024.

A government troop clash occurred with seven New People's Army (NPA) or CTG members in the area, lasting five minutes before enemy forces retreated.

The body of John Paul A. Capio, also known as Ronron, the 36-year-old squad leader of the Regional Sentro De Gravidad Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (RSDG, KR-Panay) based in Tubungan, Iloilo, was recovered, but no casualties were reported on the government side.

Lieutenant Colonel Arturo Balgos Jr., commanding officer of the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion, expressed his condolences to Capio's family.

“We want to extend our sympathy and condolences to the family of Alias Ronron. We are also saddened to see our enemy dying. It is in the performance of our mandate to protect and secure our people and the community that this situation happen. That is why, I am appealing to the remaining members of the communist terrorist armed groups to reconsider their stance and choose the path of peace,” Balgos said.

Balgos emphasized the importance of surrendering to the government for safety and reintegration into society. He emphasized the commitment to peaceful resolution and assistance for those seeking a safer future. He also praised his troops for their successful operation.

"I commend all the Hunter Troopers for your exemplary job that lead to the neutralization of Communist Terrorist members and capture of their high-powered firearms. I urged you to continue the high state of discipline, morale, and mission capabilities that will lead to the accomplishment of the mandated tasks and mission," Balgos said.

Balgos expressed his congratulations and continued to carry on.

Meanwhile, Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry "Spearhead" Division of the Philippine Army, echoed Balgos' sentiments, urging other CTG members to surrender.

Sison urged those involved in the armed movement to reconsider their actions and return to society, emphasizing the government's readiness to assist those who choose to surrender.

"We call on all remaining members of the CTG to lay down their arms and embrace the government's programs aimed at helping you start anew. The doors are open, and the government is here to support you in rebuilding your lives away from violence," Sison said.

Sison highlighted the government's Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), which provides financial aid, livelihood support, and other services to former rebels.

"By choosing peace, you choose a future filled with hope and opportunities. The government is committed to helping you transition back into a peaceful and productive life," Sison added.

In addition to Capio's body, the troops seized a significant cache of weapons, including four M16 assault rifles, one M14 assault rifle, 15 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, 43 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, and two long magazines for M16 rifles.

Capio, a former squad leader of the now-dismantled Southern Panay Front, was positively identified by his brothers and a former NPA member who surrendered to the government on July 29, 2024.

The remains of Capio are currently held at Tedco Funeral Homes in Tubungan, Iloilo, with his family set to visit for further arrangements. The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Tubungan has extended financial support and burial assistance to help ease the family's burden.

The areas of Antique, Iloilo, and Negros have recovered a total of 13 bodies since the August clash.

The 61ID continues its mission to maintain peace and security in the region, vowing to persist in its operations against insurgent threats. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)