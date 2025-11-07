OCD orders preemptive evacuation in Western Visayas ahead of 'Uwan'

THE Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Western Visayas has directed all local government units (LGUs) in the region to carry out preemptive evacuations in high-risk areas in preparation for the expected impact of Super Typhoon Uwan.

In Memorandum No. 89, Series of 2025, Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC)-Western Visayas Chairperson and OCD Regional Director Raul Fernandez instructed all provincial, city, and municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) across Western Visayas to immediately activate emergency response measures.

Fernandez said the directive aims “to minimize casualties and damages that may result from the effects of the super typhoon.”

Based on the latest advisories from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Uwan is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday. The typhoon is projected to bring heavy to torrential rains and strong winds across large portions of the country, including Western Visayas.

Pagasa described Uwan as a “very large” weather system, with a diameter spanning from Batanes to Bohol, potentially causing significant effects even in areas far from its center.

Under the memorandum, all local DRRMCs were directed to:

Conduct preemptive evacuations in identified high-risk barangays and coastal zones;

Activate their Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and maintain close coordination with the Regional DRRMC Operations Center;

Prepare evacuation centers and ensure adequate stocks of food, water, medicine, and health supplies; and

Disseminate timely warnings, especially to vulnerable groups and communities.

The OCD reminded residents to remain alert and monitor advisories from authorized government agencies.

The RDRRMC Operations Center in Western Visayas may be reached through email at ocdrc6@gmail.com or region6@ocd.gov.ph, and via mobile or Viber at 0949-806-1115.

OCD-Western Visayas continues to coordinate with concerned agencies and LGUs to ensure readiness and quick response as Super Typhoon Uwan approaches. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)