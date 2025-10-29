Only 13.61 percent of PNP applicants in Western Visayas expected to qualify

ONLY 13.61 percent, or 300 out of 2,205, of aspiring recruits are expected to qualify for the Philippine National Police (PNP) Attrition Recruitment Program in Western Visayas, an official said.

This statistic underscores the highly competitive selection process administered by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

The primary objective of the Attrition Recruitment Program is to fill vacancies arising due to the retirement, resignation, dismissal, or death of police personnel. This initiative is crucial for maintaining the operational strength and efficiency of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, the regional director of PRO 6, said the substantial number of applicants reflects a robust public trust in law enforcement and a persistent interest among the youth in pursuing careers within the police force.

“This only shows that many young Filipinos still view police service as a noble and honorable profession. We commend their enthusiasm and commitment to public service,” Ligan said.

He said the recruitment process follows a strict and merit-based system to ensure that only the most qualified and deserving individuals are selected.

Each applicant must undergo physical agility tests, neuro-psychiatric evaluations, medical and dental assessments, drug tests, and background investigations.

Ligan said the PRO 6 upholds transparency, integrity, and fairness in every phase of the recruitment process.

“We assure the public that the recruitment process is merit-based and transparent. Only those who meet the standards and demonstrate the right character, capability, and commitment to serve will be accepted,” he added.

The new batch of 300 recruits will reinforce police visibility in communities and support PRO 6’s continuing programs to maintain peace, order, and public safety across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)