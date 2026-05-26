Oton police seize P170,000 shabu, nab drug suspect

THE Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Oton Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a suspected street-level individual (SLI) and seized around P170,000 worth of shabu during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Poblacion South, Oton, Iloilo around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arnel Solis, chief of Oton MPS, led the operation that resulted in the arrest of alias Abdul, 29, a resident of Barangay Poblacion South.

"The arrest of the subject is the result of the information coming from the community. This shows that residents are vigilant and aware of illegal activity happening in their locality," Solis said.

Authorities said around 25 grams of shabu were recovered from the suspect during the operation. The confiscated illegal drugs carried an estimated standard drug price of P170,000.

Police investigators said the operation was conducted after Oton MPS received reports that the suspect was allegedly engaged in illegal drug activities and was reportedly distributing illegal drugs to nearby barangays.

The suspect is now under the custody of Oton MPS and is set to face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo, under the leadership of Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, said it will continue strengthening its anti-illegal drug campaign to protect residents and safeguard the future of the youth in the province.

The operation formed part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the PRO 6 against the proliferation of illegal drugs in communities across Iloilo province. (Leo Solinap)