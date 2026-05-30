Oton’s most wanted arrested in Iloilo manhunt operation

AUTHORITIES arrested the top most wanted person (MWP) of Oton, Iloilo, during a manhunt operation in Barangay Tagbac Sur, Oton, Iloilo, on May 29, 2026.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Roy, 39, was arrested by tracker teams of the Oton Municipal Police Station and the Anti-Kidnapping Group–Visayas Field Unit, Iloilo Satellite Office.

Police said Roy was Oton’s first MWP at the municipal level and was the subject of standing warrants of arrest for five counts of qualified rape involving a minor.

The warrants were issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 5, Iloilo City, on May 22.

The court did not recommend bail for the accused.

Authorities served the warrants during the coordinated operation in Barangay Tagbac Sur and immediately took the suspect into police custody for proper disposition and legal proceedings.

The arrest forms part of the intensified campaign of the PRO 6 against wanted persons across the region. Police officials said sustained manhunt operations remain a priority to ensure that individuals facing criminal charges are brought before the courts.

The successful operation was carried out through the combined efforts of personnel from the Oton MPS and the Anti-Kidnapping Group–Visayas Field Unit, demonstrating close coordination among law enforcement agencies in locating and apprehending fugitives.

Police reiterated their commitment to enforcing the law and pursuing individuals with outstanding warrants, particularly those facing serious criminal charges.

The arrest of Oton’s most wanted person underscores the continuing efforts of law enforcement agencies to strengthen public safety, support the justice system, and protect communities in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)