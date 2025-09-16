Outstanding teen centers recognized in Iloilo

THE Iloilo Provincial Government, through the Iloilo Provincial Population Office, honored outstanding school-based teen centers for their innovation and effective implementation of adolescent health and youth development programs.

The recognition was done during the Provincial Teen Center Day on September 16, 2025, at the Iloilo Convention Center.

The “Search for Bukod-Tanging Teen Center” highlighted the celebration, with winners chosen based on functionality, innovation, program impact, and sustainability.

The major awardees were divided into two categories: Category A for centers established between 2011 and 2017, and Category B for those established since 2018.

Lawyer Ruel Von Superio, chief of the Iloilo Provincial Population Office, said the Provincial Government will sustain its commitment to youth development.

“So today, as we celebrate the Provincial Teen Center Day, I hope that you feel proud of what we have achieved together, inspired by what is possible, and excited for the future that you are helping to shape,” he said.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. emphasized the importance of the program in shaping young lives.

“Half of our youth development initiatives will happen inside our teen center,” the governor said.

Major awards

Category A

Champion -- Domina Teen Center of Dueñas General Comprehensive High School (Dueñas)

1st Runner-Up -- Ballesterian Teen Sanctuary of Granada National High School (Carles)

2nd Runner-Up -- Teen’s Nook Teen Center of Pavia National High School (Pavia)

Category B

Champion -- Teen Hut Teen Center of Polopiña National High School (Concepcion)

1st Runner-Up -- H.E.A.R.T. Teen Center of Jovita Alfaras Riversa National High School (Bingawan)

2nd Runner-Up -- Tee Hive Teen Center of Jose Facultad Memorial National High School (Pototan)

Champions received P15,000, first runners-up P10,000, and second runners-up P5,000.

Minor awards

Best in Functionality

Category A -- Ballesterian Teen Sanctuary of Granada National High School (Carles)

Category B -- Tee Hive Teen Center of Jose Facultad Memorial National High School (Pototan)

Best in Innovation

Category A -- Abyan Teen Center of Dumangas National High School (Dumangas) and DOMINA Teen Center of Dueñas General Comprehensive High School (Dueñas)

Category B -- H.E.A.R.T. Teen Center of Jovita Alfaras Riversa National High School (Bingawan) and Sibarew Teen Center of Santiago National High School (Barotac Viejo)

Best in Program Impacts

Category A -- Duyan Teen Center of Tigbauan National High School (Tigbauan)

Category B -- Teen Hut Teen Center of Polopiña National High School (Concepcion)

Best in Sustainability

Category A -- Teen’s Nook Teen Center of Pavia National High School (Pavia) and Tender Loving Care Teen Center of Tubungan National High School (Tubungan)

Category B -- Teen Hut Teen Center of Polopiña National High School (Concepcion) and Sentro Lamharon Teen Center of Palanguia National High School (Pototan)

Minor winners received cash awards of P10,000, P8,000, and P5,000, respectively.

The celebration highlighted the role of teen centers as safe spaces for adolescents to access counseling and peer support programs for holistic development.

As of 2025, the Provincial Government has established 102 school-based multi-purpose teen centers across Iloilo. (Leo Solinap)