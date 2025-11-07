Over 1,000 runners to join Festive Walk Iloilo’s biggest in-mall run

MORE than 1,000 runners are expected to participate in Festive Walk Iloilo’s biggest in-mall community run on November 8, 2025, turning the city’s premier lifestyle hub into a center for wellness and community engagement.

The seven-kilometer run will start at the Atrium Garden and extend through the mall corridors up to the third floor, welcoming participants of all ages and skill levels—from beginners to seasoned athletes.

Organized in partnership with Run Iloilo, a local running community promoting fitness and health in the region, the event aims to encourage an active lifestyle and strengthen community bonds through fun and inclusive activities.

“Here at Festive Walk Iloilo, we are committed to be more than just a place for retail and leisure, but also a lifestyle destination that values health and social engagement. With our Biggest In-Mall Community Run, we aim to champion wellness, inclusivity, and meaningful connections within the community,” said Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Cluster General Manager Camsy Elviña.

The event is envisioned to become an annual tradition, showcasing how retail spaces can promote wellness and social connection beyond shopping and entertainment.

Registration is free, and participants are encouraged to wear comfortable running attire. After the race, runners can enjoy complimentary snacks and join a raffle draw with prizes, including P7,000 worth of gift certificates from Marriott Hotel Iloilo and P3,000 worth of gift certificates from Richmonde Hotel Iloilo.

Assembly time is set at 4:30 a.m., with the official gun start at 5 a.m. Organizers remind participants to arrive early and observe safety measures throughout the event.

As part of its advocacy for health and active living, Festive Walk Iloilo continues to support citywide efforts to promote urban mobility and wellness among residents. For updates and inquiries, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or contact (03) 500 4226 or 0917 822 0543. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)