Over 12,000 seniors receive P36.2-M social pension in Iloilo City; Aklan towns get P28M aid

A TOTAL of 12,093 indigent senior citizens in Iloilo City will benefit from P36.279 million released by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Social Pension Program for the second quarter of 2026, while four municipalities in Aklan received a combined P28.011 million for qualified elderly beneficiaries on June 10, 2026.

DSWD Field Office VI Regional Director Joselito Estember led the ceremonial turnover of funds to Raisa Treñas. The turnover highlighted the continuing partnership between the DSWD and the Iloilo City Government in ensuring the timely release of benefits to indigent senior citizens.

Under the Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens, each beneficiary in Iloilo City will receive P3,000 for the quarter. The total fund allocation of P36,279,000 will cover 12,093 social pensioners across the city.

The turnover ceremony was witnessed by City Social Welfare and Development Officer Teresa Geologo, Executive Assistant Rosario San Agustin, City Legal Staff Sherwin Ross Silva, Social Pension Unit Head Marien Grace Tamonan, Social Welfare Assistant II Yvanne Gimeno, Regional Executive Assistant Irese Muyana, and Project Development Officer I Rachind Hernandez.

The DSWD said the turnover of funds forms part of its continuing collaboration with the local government to ensure the prompt delivery of social pension benefits aimed at helping indigent senior citizens address their daily needs and improve their quality of life.

Meanwhile, DSWD Field Office VI also released a total of P28,011,000 in social pension benefits to eligible indigent senior citizens in four municipalities in Aklan.

Records showed that Altavas received P7,713,000, Balete received P7,059,000, Batan received P6,600,000, and Makato received P6,639,000.

The payout activities were conducted in coordination with the respective local government units, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices, and Municipal Treasurer’s Offices of Altavas, Balete, Batan, and Makato to ensure the orderly distribution of benefits to qualified recipients.

The distribution activities were monitored by Project Development Officer I Alyssa Dario, Social Welfare Assistant Rosalyn Laurente, Edmond C. Montoya, and Dianne Christine V. Nicolas.

DSWD Field Office VI said the coordinated efforts of national and local government agencies helped facilitate the efficient release of financial assistance to indigent senior citizens in the four municipalities.

The Social Pension Program is one of the government's social protection initiatives that provides financial assistance to indigent senior citizens to help support their basic needs and lessen the burden of daily expenses.

The release of more than P64 million in combined social pension funds for Iloilo City and the four municipalities in Aklan underscores the government's continuing efforts to provide financial support to elderly citizens and ensure that benefits reach qualified recipients through coordinated implementation between the DSWD and local government units. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)