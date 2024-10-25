Over 161,000 people displaced by 'Kristine' in Western Visayas

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Western Visayas on Friday, October 25, 2024, said 161,283 individuals across Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, and Bacolod City have been impacted by Tropical Cyclone Kristine.

The DSWD progress report on Friday covered 62 cities and municipalities, affecting a total of 38,659 families and 458 barangays.

A large number of families have been displaced, with 1,319 families (4,633 people) currently staying in evacuation centers. Meanwhile, 951 families, or 3,514 individuals, have sought temporary shelter with relatives or friends outside these centers.

The cyclone also resulted in the destruction of 124 homes, with 1,322 houses partially damaged. The total cost of DSWD assistance has reached P7,178,422.90, and the total cost of humanitarian aid, including support from local government units (LGUs), has climbed to P8,424,119.50.

The DSWD has P144,189,699.01 available for further relief, including P3,000,000 in standby funds and P141,189,699.01 in food and non-food items. Relief efforts are ongoing, and the DSWD is conducting assessments to ensure all affected areas receive adequate support.

Meanwhile, Director IV Arwin Razo has officially taken the position of regional director of the DSWD Western Visayas field office, as confirmed by an oathtaking ceremony led by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian at the department’s Central Office on October 24, 2024.

Previously, Razo served as the assistant regional director for operations and was designated as officer-in-charge following the resignation of Lawyer Carmelo N. Nochete.

Razo brings experience from his time as assistant regional director and will lead the department’s ongoing efforts to provide essential social welfare services in the region. His new role includes oversight of various programs, such as poverty alleviation, disaster response, and community welfare initiatives.

Nochete resigned on October 1 before filing his certificate of candidacy for vice mayor of Miagao, Iloilo on October 5, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)