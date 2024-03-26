Over 2,700 cops in Western Visayas promoted in mass ceremony

A TOTAL of 2,711 police officers from Western Visayas received promotions during a ceremony held at the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) headquarters on March 25, 2024.

The Regional Personnel Records and Management Division (RPRMD) of PRO 6 announced promotions for a total of 172 Police Commissioned Officers (PCOs) and 2,539 Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCOs).

Among the PCOs promoted were six Lieutenant Colonels, 12 Police Majors, 55 Police Captains, and 99 Police Lieutenants.

There are a total of 2,711 police officers, with 2,182 male officers and 529 female officers.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) saw the most significant number of promotions within the region, with 507 personnel advancing to the next rank.

The breakdown for Iloilo included one Police Lieutenant Colonel, 21 Police Captains, 18 Police Lieutenants, 18 Police Executive Master Sergeants, 46 Police Chief Master Sergeants, 97 Police Senior Master Sergeants, 137 Police Master Sergeants, 124 Police Staff Sergeants, and 45 Police Corporals.

The mass promotion ceremony involved an oath-taking ceremony, followed by the pinning and donning of ranks.

Regional Director of PRO 6, Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, presided over the ceremony at PRO 6 headquarters in Camp Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

Ippo Director Police Coronel Ronaldo Palomo extended his congratulations to all the promoted Iloilo police officers.

"Your dedication, hard work, and commitment to serving and protecting our community have not gone unnoticed," Palomo said.

As new police officers were promoted to new positions, they were reminded to uphold values of integrity, discipline, professionalism, and compassion.

They were encouraged to make a positive impact on others' lives and contribute to the community.

"Embrace this new challenge with enthusiasm and determination, and never lose sight of the noble calling that brought you to this profession in the first place. Congratulations and best of luck," Palomo said. (Leo Solinap)