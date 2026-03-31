Over 3,000 personnel deployed for Holy Week 2026 in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) will deploy 3,674 personnel across the region for the observance of Holy Week under Ligtas Sumvac 2026 to ensure a safe, peaceful, and orderly environment for the public.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said the deployment includes 2,426 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, 157 from other law enforcement agencies and local government units, and 1,091 force multipliers and advocacy group members.

“As we observe this sacred season, PRO 6 remains fully committed to safeguarding our communities. We have deployed sufficient personnel and resources to ensure everyone’s safety. However, security is a shared responsibility. We urge the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with authorities, and report any suspicious activities. Let us work together to achieve a peaceful and meaningful Holy Week,” Ligan said.

Security coverage will focus on churches, pilgrimage sites, transportation terminals, seaports, airports, major thoroughfares, tourist destinations, commercial areas, and other places of convergence in anticipation of the influx of travelers and devotees during the Lenten season.

PRO 6 said it continues to coordinate with partner agencies to ensure seamless interoperability and a unified public safety response across Western Visayas. Police visibility, intelligence monitoring, and emergency response readiness will also be heightened throughout the Holy Week period.

Police Assistance Desks will be established in key convergence areas to provide assistance to the public, while authorities will maintain strict monitoring in high-traffic and high-risk locations.

Authorities reminded motorists and commuters to observe safety measures during travel, including ensuring vehicle roadworthiness, avoiding speeding and alcohol consumption, and adhering to traffic regulations. Commuters are also advised to stay alert, secure their belongings, avoid overcrowded vehicles, and transact only with authorized transport operators.

PRO 6 further urged the public to secure their homes before leaving, plan their trips ahead, and remain cautious in crowded areas.

The PRO 6 assured the public of its continued commitment to maintaining peace and order and ensuring a solemn, safe, and secure observance of Holy Week across the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)