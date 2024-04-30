Over 420 security forces, force multipliers deployed for Manggahan 2024

MANGGAHAN Festival 2024 officially kicked off with a send-off ceremony for security forces tasked to secure the festivities at the front of the new Provincial Capitol Building on April 30, 2024.

A total of 420 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, force multipliers, and other government forces are deployed to ensure the safety of the public during the 20-day celebration.

Governor JC Rahman Nava, together with Vice Governor John Edward Gando and Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) Provincial Director Police Colonel Rhea Santos, led the send-off of the security contingent.

Of the number, 241 are police personnel, 40 emergency responders, with 36 from the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fire Protection.

They will be augmented by 103 force multipliers from the PNP Highway Patrol Group, AFP reservists, and other groups.

Nava said that preparations for Manggahan Festival are getting bigger every year, but with the help of law enforcement agencies and force multipliers, these challenges will be dealt with accordingly.

The governor is looking forward to a happy and safe Manggahan Festival with the presence of the government forces and force multipliers ready to ensure the safety and security of participants and spectators during the much-anticipated festival. (PR)