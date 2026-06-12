Over 5,000 security personnel deployed for Independence Day celebration in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) has deployed 5,292 security personnel across the region to ensure a safe, orderly, and peaceful observance of the 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration on June 12, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the PRO 6, ordered heightened security measures throughout Western Visayas, directing all unit commanders to maximize police visibility and strengthen coordination with local government units and partner agencies during the national celebration.

“As we commemorate our nation’s independence, PRO 6 remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding every Filipino in Western Visayas. We encourage the public to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with authorities to help ensure a peaceful, meaningful, and orderly observance of this important national occasion,” Tuaño said.

The security force consists of 4,430 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, 101 personnel from partner agencies, and 761 force multipliers deployed in key locations throughout the region.

According to PRO 6, security personnel will be strategically stationed at ceremonial venues, public places, transportation terminals, major roads, and other areas where large crowds are expected to gather for Independence Day activities.

The deployment aims to provide comprehensive security coverage, traffic management, public assistance, and other support services to residents and visitors participating in the celebration.

Tuaño emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong security presence during the commemoration and instructed police commanders to ensure that all security protocols are strictly implemented in their respective areas of responsibility.

The regional police chief also ordered close coordination among police units, local government officials, and partner agencies to ensure a unified approach to public safety and security throughout the observance.

The PRO 6 said the deployment forms part of its continuing efforts to maintain peace and order across the region while supporting activities commemorating the country’s independence.

Authorities also called on the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious individuals, activities, or incidents through the emergency hotline 911 or the nearest police station.

PRO 6 said the security operations are intended to prevent potential security threats, maintain public order, and ensure the smooth conduct of Independence Day programs and related activities throughout Western Visayas.

The regional police office noted that police personnel and force multipliers have been tasked to assist the public, monitor areas of convergence, manage traffic flow, and respond to emergencies that may arise during the celebration.

Western Visayas is expected to host various Independence Day ceremonies and gatherings, prompting authorities to strengthen security preparations in advance of the national holiday.

The deployment of more than 5,000 security personnel reflects the police organization’s commitment to protecting communities and ensuring that residents can safely participate in activities marking the nation’s independence.

PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to responsive, trusted, and transformative policing while supporting the vision of providing efficient and reliable public service to communities across Western Visayas.

Police officials encouraged the public to cooperate with authorities and observe safety measures to help ensure a peaceful and meaningful celebration of the country’s 128th Independence Day on June 12.

The police regional office said all deployed personnel remain on standby to respond to security concerns and provide assistance as needed during the holiday observance throughout the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)