Over 74,000 students to receive free school supplies this June

MORE than 74,000 learners from Kindergarten to Grade 12 in Iloilo City will receive free school supplies from the Iloilo City Government in time for the opening of classes this school year, with distribution set on the first week of June.

The initiative is being implemented through Iloilo City Iskul (Initiative to Share Kits that Uplift Learners).

According to Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas, the program is funded through the Special Education Fund (SEF), with additional support from the recently approved P1.4-billion supplemental budget.

She added that the Iloilo City School Board approved a total budget of P8.5 million for the program.

Treñas said the City Government decided to restore the free school supplies program after recognizing the financial challenges faced by many parents.

“Because of this crisis, na-identify gid naton kon sin-o ang affected -- ang mga ginikanan. I think that is the main reason nga napanomduman gid naton nga ibalik ang free school supplies. Dako ini nga bulig sa aton mga ginikanan. Bisan gamay lang, kung may tatlo ukon lima ka bata ang isa ka pamilya, dako na ini nga bulig kag mapagaan ang ila gastos sa pagbukas sang klase,” the mayor said.

The City Government said the distribution of school supplies forms part of its continuing commitment to support quality and accessible education while helping ease the financial burden of Ilonggo families as classes resume. (PR)