Over P2.1M in 'shabu' seized; 4 HVIs nabbed

An undercover cop caught them selling about 93 grams of shabu, with a street value estimated at P632,000.

Seized from them were eight sachets of shabu, buy-bust money and non-drug items. Both are classified as an HVI.

Another anti-drug operation occurred in Zone 4, Barangay San Juan, Molo, Iloilo City, where two drug suspects were arrested. Confiscated were around 225 grams of shabu worth P1,530,000.

The suspects, also HVIs, were identified as alias Teresa, and alias Rey.

Both work as a vendor and reside in Barangay MH Del Pilar, Jaro, Iloilo City.

“This successful operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our police force in protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs,” said Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, director of Police Regional Office-Western Visayas.

"We commend the diligent efforts of Iloilo City Police Station 1 and its supporting units. The confiscation of such a significant amount of shabu underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining the safety and well-being of our citizens," he added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)