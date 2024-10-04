Over P42M drugs seized, 525 people nabbed in Western Visayas

AROUND P42.3 million worth of illegal drugs has been confiscated, while 182 individuals involved in drug-related activities were arrested during a series of operations conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO) in September 2024.

During 230 anti-drug operations carried out from September 1 to 30, 2024, the authorities seized 6,222 grams of substance believed to be shabu, valued at P42.3 million, as well as nine grams of marijuana worth P1,105.

Among the units, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) recorded the highest confiscations, seizing illegal drugs worth P9,931,000, followed by the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) with P8,866,000, and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) with P8,289,000.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas reported its accomplishments in its anti-drug operations, with Nocppo leading with 99 arrests, followed by Icpo with 73, BCPO with 61, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) with 30, Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with 18, Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) with 16, Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) with six, Antique Police Provincial Office (Anppo) with five, and Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) with four.

The suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO also conducted 517 manhunt operations across Western Visayas throughout September, leading to the arrest of 525 wanted individuals, in which 113 were classified as most wanted persons (MWPs), while 412 were considered other wanted persons (OWPs).

The PRO-Western Visayas reported the arrest of multiple MWPs during recent operations, with Nocppo making 27 arrests; Anppo and Ippo each making 22; GPPO making 15; Icpo making 10; Akppo making seven; BCPO making six; the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit in Western Visayas making three arrests; while the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) made one arrest.

Regarding OWPs, Nocppo made 167 arrests; Ippo made 70; Icpo made 42; Aleppo made 34; CPPo made 28; BCPO made 21; GPPO made 10; while RMFB and CIDG both arrested eight.

PRO-Western Visayas Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky lauded the accomplishments of the police units involved in the operations.

"Despite the statistics, your police in the region, along with the community, are committed to running after those involved in the illegal drug trade. May these arrests serve as a warning to those involved in illegal activities – if not, they will surely end up in jail," Wanky said.

Wanky also commended the efforts of the police personnel involved in the manhunt operations.

All suspects have been placed in police custody and will be turned over to the concerned courts. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)