Over P500,000 worth of shabu seized, 4 nabbed in drug busts

POLICE in Iloilo City arrested four individuals and confiscated over P500,000 worth of substance believed to be shabu in two different locations on January 24, 2024.

The operations were part of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas’ (PRO 6) ongoing campaign against the drug trade in the region, particularly during the Dinagyang Festival this weekend.

Iloilo City Police Station 4 (Icpo 4) arrested a 45-year-old construction worker, Insoy, in their first operation in Zone 3, Barangay Taal, Molo District.

Described as a newly identified street-level drug personality (SLI), Insoy was found in possession of approximately 17 grams of shabu, valued around P115,600, along with a homemade firearm of unknown caliber.

The suspect was detained at Icpo 4, awaiting legal proceedings after presenting four sachets of shabu, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

The second operation, led by Iloilo City Police Station 1 (Icpo 1) with support from the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), resulted in the arrest of three high-value individuals (HVIs) identified as aliases Ontoy, Rutchell, and Bongkoy.

The operation took place in Barangay Rizal Ibarra, City Proper, at 4:20 p.m.

The suspects were apprehended after selling a sachet of shabu to an undercover police officer.

In total, police recovered 57 grams of shabu with a street value of approximately P387,600, along with buy-bust money and various non-drug related items.

The arrested individuals face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, regional director of PRO 6, praised the officers' efforts in both operations.

"Let us remain vigilant and collaborate to prevent illegal drugs from reaching the market, especially as we celebrate the Dinagyang Festival 2024," Villaflor said.

Villaflor's statement underscored the commitment of the police to maintaining vigilance and cooperation in the fight against drug proliferation.

These operations mark a significant step in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Iloilo City and Western Visayas, reflecting the dedication of local law enforcement to ensuring community safety and upholding the law. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)