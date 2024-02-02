Over P6.5M shabu seized, 5 people arrested in drug busts

POLICE in Iloilo have arrested five people and seized illegal goods worth around P6.5 million in a series of operations against illegal drugs.
On January 31 and February 1, 2024, law enforcers conducted a series of operations that led to the arrest of individuals involved in the distribution of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).
The operations targeted both high-value individuals (HVIs) and street-level individuals (SLI).
Arrested in Barangay Tigum, Pavia, Iloilo on February 1 was alias Felipe, a notorious drug peddler who has been considered an SLI.
Police seized from him 30 grams of shabu worth P204,000, buy-bust money and other non-drug items.
In Jaro District, an HVI was arrested at 9:53 p.m. in Barangay Tabuc Suba.
The authorities confiscated various items the suspect, including heat-sealed plastic sachets, knotted sachets, buy-bust money, and non-drug-related items.
Also seized were 208 grams of shabu worth P1,414,000 and a caliber .38 pistol with bullets.
In Molo District, another SLI was nabbed on January 31. He was identified as alias Joe, who was arrested in Barangay Taal, Molo at 8:42 p.m.
Around 15 grams of shabu worth P102,000 were confiscated during the operation.
Also seized were two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and other non-drug items.
Another drug sting on January 31, this time in Sta. Barbara, resulted in the arrest of alias Dindo and Gigil, both HVIs.
The couple was caught selling illegal drugs to an undercover officer at 5:40 p.m., resulting in the seizure of 730 grams of shabu with P4,964,000 street value.
"The successful operation conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in our region to combat illegal drug activities," Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas chief Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor said.
"We commend the dedication and bravery of our police officers involved in this operation. This achievement reinforces our resolve to create a safer and drug-free community for our residents," Villaflor said.
He said these arrests are a big step forward in the fight against illegal drugs in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)