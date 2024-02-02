Over P6.5M shabu seized, 5 people arrested in drug busts

POLICE in Iloilo have arrested five people and seized illegal goods worth around P6.5 million in a series of operations against illegal drugs.

On January 31 and February 1, 2024, law enforcers conducted a series of operations that led to the arrest of individuals involved in the distribution of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

The operations targeted both high-value individuals (HVIs) and street-level individuals (SLI).

Arrested in Barangay Tigum, Pavia, Iloilo on February 1 was alias Felipe, a notorious drug peddler who has been considered an SLI.