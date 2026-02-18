P1.02M shabu seized, 3 HVIs arrested in Jaro buy-bust

THREE high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested and around 150 grams of shabu worth P1,020,000 were seized during a buy-bust in Barangay Lopez Jaena, Jaro District, Iloilo City at 3:45 p.m. on February 17, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), identified the arrested suspects as alias Nonoy, 29, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Badiangan; his cousin alias Tonggay, 26, a native of Barangay Sta. Rita, Janiuay; and alias Dave, 37, a resident of Barangay Lopez Jaena, Jaro District.

The three were tagged as HVIs.

“I commend our operating units for this successful operation, which underscores our intensified campaign against illegal drugs. This achievement reflects our firm commitment to safeguarding our communities. We will continue to strengthen our efforts to ensure that offenders are held accountable and our streets remain safe,” Ligan said.

Operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) through the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU 6) in Western Visayas, Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) of the Icpo, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9-Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET), carried out the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of Icpo, commended the operating teams and cited community support in the continuing campaign against illegal drugs.

“Padayon kita sa pagpanikasog batok sa ilegal nga droga. I am confident that with the dedication and teamwork of our operatives, we will continue moving closer to achieving a drug-free community. The Icpo will remain relentless, aggressive, and intelligence-driven in our campaign,” Parilla said.

Recovered from the suspects were seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, including the buy-bust item and buy-bust money, along with several non-drug-related items.

The arrested individuals are now under police custody at ICPS 9 and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)