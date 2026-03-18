P1.19M shabu seized in Iloilo; ‘high-value’ suspect arrested

POLICE seized an estimated P1,190,000 worth of shabu and arrested a "high-value individual" (HVI) during a buy-bust in Janiuay, Iloilo, on Monday afternoon, March 16, 2026.

The 36-year-old suspect, identified by the alias "Pikot," was apprehended in Barangay Jibolo at 5:14 p.m. following weeks of intelligence monitoring and a tip from the community.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful sting.

“PRO 6 remains relentless in its campaign against illegal drugs. Through strong collaboration and sustained operations, we will continue to hold accountable those who threaten the safety of our communities,” Ligan said.

The operation was conducted by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 2, with support from the Janiuay Municipal Police Station and the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Authorities recovered five plastic sachets of shabu weighing approximately 175 grams, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

The suspect faces charges for the illegal sale (Section 5) and illegal possession (Section 11) of dangerous drugs under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. If convicted, the offenses carry a penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

PRO 6 attributed the success of the operation to the cooperation of local residents. Authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities in their communities to sustain the momentum of the anti-illegal drug campaign. (Leo Solinap)