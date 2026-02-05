P1.36M 'shabu' seized in Iloilo drug bust

POLICE arrested a newly identified high-value individual (HVI) and seized about 200 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P1.36 million during an anti-illegal drug operation conducted in Barangay Marong, Lambunao, Iloilo, at around 2:35 p.m. on February 3, 2026.

The operation was carried out by the Tracker Team and the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Lambunao Municipal Police Station (MPS), together with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Team–Team 2 of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), following information from concerned residents regarding the suspect’s alleged drug activities.

The suspect was identified by police as alias Jean, 53, female, unemployed, with a live-in partner, and a resident of Barangay Marong, Lambunao. She was classified as a newly identified HVI.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the arrest underscored the continuing commitment of police units in the region in the fight against illegal drugs.

“This accomplishment speaks volumes about the dedication of our personnel in eliminating the dangers of illegal drugs in the community. Rest assured that the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6) will not rest on its laurels in making Western Visayas drug-free and secure,” Ligan said.

Recovered from the suspect were two small heat-sealed plastic sachets and two large knot-tied plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, the buy-bust money, and other non-drug items. The confiscated drugs had an estimated weight of about 200 grams and a standard drug price of P1,360,000, police said.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office, commended the Lambunao MPS for the successful operation and cited the role of the community in the arrest.

"We congratulate the Lambunao MPS, under the leadership of its new chief, for the successful arrest of a newly identified high-value drug personality. We also thank the strong support and trust of our residents. This gives additional inspiration to our Ilonggo cops to continue our strong campaign against illegal drugs to protect our province," Razalan said.

Police said the buy-bust was the result of nearly three weeks of surveillance conducted by operatives after receiving reports that the suspect was sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in Lambunao.

The operation was led by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Lambunao MPS under Police Lieutenant Gabriel Gilmer Manguera, officer in charge of the station.

Following her arrest, the suspect was brought to the Lambunao MPS, where she remains under custody for proper disposition.

Authorities are preparing the filing of criminal charges against her for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The IPPO reiterated its commitment to sustained anti-illegal drug operations across the province, noting that coordinated efforts between police units and community members remain key in addressing the drug problem. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)