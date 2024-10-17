P14.2-M illegal drugs seized in Iloilo in first half of October

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) demonstrated significant success in anti-drug operations in the first half of October 2024, surpassing previous months' achievements.

ICPO seized 2,097.5279 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P14,263,189.72, from various operations held across Iloilo City.

A total of 45 suspects were apprehended, including 19 high-value individuals (HVI) and 26 street-level individuals (SLI). This marks a significant improvement compared to the September 2024 operations, where drug confiscations totaled P9.9 million.

ICPO’s campaign against wanted persons also yielded results, with 24 arrests made—two classified as most wanted and 22 as other wanted persons. The city police conducted six successful operations against illegal gambling, arresting 25 individuals and seizing P114,422 in bet money.

Efforts to remove loose firearms from the streets resulted in 17 operations. These operations led to the confiscation of two firearms and the arrest of two individuals for violations under RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Fourteen firearms and one explosive were voluntarily surrendered or deposited for safekeeping during the same period.

ICPO personnel were also active in enforcing local ordinances, recording 3,668 apprehensions in Iloilo City.

ICPO Director Police Colonel Kim Legada congratulates all operatives and personnel for their exceptional work over the past half-month.

“Despite evolving challenges, we continue to excel, pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations. Your unwavering commitment and passion are driving Icpo towards even greater success,” Legada said.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas lauded the Icpo for its outstanding performance in crime prevention and law enforcement.

"Once again, the Iloilo City Police Office has impressed us with their performance during the first 15 days of October. They have surpassed their achievements from the entire month of September 2024, particularly in their drug operations," Treñas said.

The city government's support for the PNP's campaign against illegal drugs is reciprocated, according to Treñas.

Treñas highlights the impressive results of their drug operations, including the seizure of illegal firearms and explosives, curbing illegal gambling, and enforcing city ordinances.

"I salute the leadership of Police Colonel Kim Legada, our City Director, as well as the Chiefs of Police and their personnel. Their dedication is truly commendable," Treñas concluded. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)