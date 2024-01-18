P1.428M shabu seized in Iloilo City; 3 nabbed

THREE individuals were arrested for involvement in the illegal drug trade in a hotel in Barangay Hipodromo, City Proper, Iloilo City at 4:15 p.m. of January 17, 2024.

Nabbed were alias Alog, alias Joland, and alias Jade following their conspiracy to sell illegal substances to an undercover police officer.

The operation, launched by personnel of the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit and Iloilo City Police Station, led to the confiscation of 210 grams of shabu worth P1,428,000.

The recovered items include 12 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

The arrested individuals were turned over to Iloilo City Police Station 1 for proper case disposition.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, praised the police officers' dedication and collaborative efforts in executing a successful operation.

"The apprehension of these individuals involved in illegal drug activities is a testament to our commitment to eradicate the scourge of narcotics from our region. I extend my sincere appreciation to the community for their unwavering support in our collective fight against illegal drugs. It is through collaboration with the public that we can build a safer, drug-free Western Visayas,” Villaflor said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)