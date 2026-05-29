P1.45M shabu seized, 8 drug personalities nabbed

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) confiscated 214 grams of shabu worth P1,455,200 and arrested eight drug personalities in a series of anti-illegal drug operations conducted across Western Visayas.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units behind the successful operations and reiterated the agency’s commitment to sustaining its anti-illegal drug campaign.

“These significant drug recoveries are the result of the relentless efforts of our personnel to address the drug menace in the region. Rest assured that PRO 6 will continue to conduct intensified anti-drug operations to help make Western Visayas a drug-free region,” Tuaño said.

He also called on the public to continue supporting the anti-illegal drug campaign of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“We appeal to the public to continue supporting our efforts to keep the region safe and secure. The police force cannot do it alone,” he added.

Among the biggest drug recoveries recorded during the operations were in Iloilo City, Pavia in Iloilo Province, and San Jose in Antique Province.

The largest seizure was recorded in Pavia, Iloilo, where operatives of the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested alias Ry, 39, a high-value individual (HVI) and resident of Barangay Ungka 1, Pavia, during a buy-bust.

Authorities recovered about 65 grams of shabu worth P442,000.

An equally significant operation was conducted by the San Jose MPS in Antique. Police arrested alias Toto, 47, a HVI and resident of Barangay Inabasan, San Jose, during a buy-bust in Barangay 1, San Jose.

Also recovered from the suspect were around 65 grams of shabu worth P442,000.

In Iloilo City, operatives of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 arrested alias Jingle, 49, classified as a HVI, and alias Kim, 31, identified as a street-level individual (SLI), during a buy-bust in Zone 3, Barangay Lopez Jaena Norte, La Paz District.

Police seized about 60 grams of shabu from the two suspects. The illegal drugs were worth P408,000.

The operations formed part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the PRO 6, which continues to target both high-value and street-level drug personalities across the region.

Authorities said all eight arrested individuals are currently under police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)