P1.46M 'shabu' seized; live-in couple nabbed in Batad drug bust

A LIVE-IN couple identified by police as a high-value individual (HVI) and a street-level individual (SLI) were arrested after authorities seized about 215 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.462 million during a buy-bust in Barangay Batad Viejo, Batad, Iloilo, at around 6:12 p.m. on August 11, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the operation resulted from intelligence monitoring, validation, surveillance, and coordination among police operating and intelligence units.

“Hindi natin hinintay na makarating pa sa ating mga komunidad ang ilegal na droga. Sa pamamagitan ng masusing intelligence work at maagap na operasyon, natukoy natin ang kanilang paggalaw at napigilan ang umano’y paghahatid ng malaking volume ng hinihinalang shabu sa Batad. Patuloy nating tutugisin ang mga drug personalities at kanilang mga network,” Tuaño said.

Police identified the suspects as alias Iris, 36, unemployed and a resident of San Enrique, Iloilo, and his live-in partner, alias Pani, 25, also unemployed and a resident of the same area.

Authorities classified Iris as an HVI and Pani as an SLI.

Police said the two suspects had been under intelligence monitoring for nearly a month over their alleged involvement in illegal drug activities and the movement of illegal drugs in the fourth and fifth districts of Iloilo province.

Based on information gathered by authorities, the couple allegedly traveled to Batad to deliver and sell suspected shabu.

Police then conducted the buy-bust operation after receiving information about the suspects’ alleged activities in the municipality.

The operation was carried out by Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 3 of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), in coordination with the Batad Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Regional Intelligence Division/Regional Special Operations Group 6.

Authorities recovered four sachets containing about 215 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price of P1.462 million.

Police also recovered the buy-bust money and other non-drug-related items during the operation.

The two suspects were taken into the custody of the Batad MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

Tuaño commended the police personnel involved in the operation, citing the intelligence work and coordination that led to the suspects’ arrest and the seizure of the suspected illegal drugs.

“Malinaw ang ating mensahe, walang lugar sa Western Visayas para sa mga nagdadala at namamahagi ng ilegal na droga. Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang intelligence-driven operations upang maprotektahan ang ating mga komunidad at mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas,” Tuaño said.

Police said intelligence gathering is continuing to determine the possible source of the suspected illegal drugs, identify other individuals allegedly associated with the suspects, and establish other parts of their possible distribution network.

The arrest came after police monitored the suspects for nearly a month before receiving information that they were allegedly heading to Batad to deliver and sell a large quantity of suspected shabu.

The suspected shabu recovered from the couple will undergo the required procedures as authorities continue their investigation into its source and intended distribution.

Police did not provide further details on the possible source of the suspected shabu or identify other individuals who may be connected with the suspects.

The regional police said it would continue intelligence-driven operations aimed at preventing the movement and distribution of illegal drugs in communities across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)