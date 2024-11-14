P1.5-M ‘shabu’ seized in Negros Occidental, 5 arrested

THE Kabankalan City Police Station (CCPS) in Negros Occidental apprehended five individuals and seized an estimated 220 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,496,000 during a drug operation on November 13, 2024, at 1:35 p.m. in Purok Uhaw, Barangay 4, Kabankalan City.

The suspects include alias John, 32, identified as a high-value individual (HVI); alias Helen, 38; alias Honey, 31; alias Jef, 44; and alias Mat, 41, who were all tagged as street-level individuals (SLIs).

Four of the suspects are residents of Kabankalan City, while Jef is from Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky praised the arresting officers and emphasized the importance of community involvement in the fight against illegal drugs.

"May these arrests serve as a stern warning to those involved in the illegal drug trade: cease your activities, or you will be the target of future law enforcement operations," he stated.

The operation is part of a province-wide anti-drug effort led by the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO). Between 6 a.m. on November 12 and 5:59 a.m. on November 13, 24 operations were conducted, resulting in six arrests and the recovery of suspected shabu worth P136,000.

The suspects are currently detained and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)