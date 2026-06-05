P15.8M shabu seized, 44 drug suspects nabbed in May

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested 44 drug suspects and seized around P15.88 million worth of shabu during 37 anti-illegal drug operations conducted across Iloilo province from May 1 to 31, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Ippo director, credited the accomplishments to the sustained efforts of police operatives and the support of the public in the fight against illegal drugs.

“Ginapanginbulahan ko gid ang aton mga Ilonggo cops ilabi na gid ang katapo sang aton Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) sa sini nga madinalag-on nga mga operasyon kontra iligal nga droga. Padayon ang aton panawagan sa inyo nga suportahan ang ginapabaskog naton nga kampanya kontra sa iligal nga droga,” Razalan said.

(I congratulate our Ilonggo cops especially the members of our Station Drug Enforcement Team on these successful operations against illegal drugs. We continue to call on you to support our intensified campaign against illegal drugs.)

From May 25 to 31, the Ippo conducted 14 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 17 individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

Of the 17 arrested suspects, six were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while 11 were identified as street-level individuals (SLIs).

Authorities confiscated around 880 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P5,984,847.

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) emerged as the top performing unit for the week after recovering 524 grams of shabu valued at P3,565,461.

Sara Municipal Police Station (MPS) ranked second with 65 grams worth P442,000, while Pavia MPS placed third with 64 grams valued at P440,586.

Razalan lauded the efforts of police operatives following the successful weeklong operations.

For the entire month of May, police records showed that the Ippo carried out 37 anti-illegal drug operations in various municipalities throughout Iloilo.

The operations led to the arrest of 44 individuals involved in the illegal drug trade. Of the total number of arrested suspects, 14 were identified as high-value individuals and 31 were classified as street-level individuals.

Police operatives confiscated around 2,335 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P15,878,000 based on the standard drug price.

Among the units that recorded the biggest drug recoveries during the month, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) ranked first with 1,201 grams of shabu worth P8,169,815.

Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) ranked second after seizing 254 grams valued at P1,727,200.

Dingle Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Dumangas Municipal Police Station (MPS) shared third place after each recovered 150 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P1,020,000.

The Ippo said the accomplishments reflect its continuing efforts to dismantle drug networks and prevent the proliferation of illegal drugs in communities across the province.

The campaign forms part of the anti-illegal drug strategy of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) under the leadership of Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño.

The Ippo reiterated its call for public cooperation by reporting suspected illegal drug activities to the nearest police station and through available police hotlines. (Leo Solinap)