P1.73M worth of shabu seized in Dumangas, Iloilo

THE Dumangas Municipal Police Station (MPS) conducted a substantial drug operation leading to the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) named "Genel" in Barangay Paloc Sool, Dumangas, Iloilo, on January 12, 2024.

During the operation, authorities seized over 255 grams of a substance believed to be shabu, estimated to have a street value of P1,734,000.

The operation, which took place at 4:50 p.m., highlighted the effectiveness of law enforcement in tackling illegal drug activities.

Three large plastic bags tied with knots containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, buy-bust money, and various non-drug items were seized.

The successful operation was led by Dumangas MPS with support from the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (IPPO) Provincial Drug Enforcent Unit (PDEU) and the Provincial Drug Enforcent Group (PDEG).

The arrested individual, now under the custody of Dumangas police, is set to undergo booking procedures and face appropriate legal actions for his case.

Charges will be filed against him for violating Republic Act 9165, The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation 1, Series of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, commended the relentless efforts of the law enforcement units involved in the operation.

“We will continue our vigilant efforts to eradicate the menace of illegal drugs from our region and maintain the peace and security of Dumangas, Iloilo. This operation underscores the PNP’s (Philippine National Police) unwavering commitment to eliminate the menace of illegal drugs in the region and to ensure the safety and security of the community,” Villaflor said. (SunStar Philippines)